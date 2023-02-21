Ex-Dividend Reminder: Materion Corp, Masco Corp. and Cabot Corp.

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/22/23, Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN), Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS), and Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Materion Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 3/10/23, Masco Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 3/13/23, and Cabot Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 3/10/23. As a percentage of MTRN's recent stock price of $109.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of Materion Corp to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when MTRN shares open for trading on 2/22/23. Similarly, investors should look for MAS to open 0.52% lower in price and for CBT to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MTRN, MAS, and CBT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN):



Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS):



Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.46% for Materion Corp, 2.10% for Masco Corp., and 1.87% for Cabot Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Materion Corp shares are currently off about 2.2%, Masco Corp. shares are off about 1.3%, and Cabot Corp. shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

