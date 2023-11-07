Ex-Dividend Reminder: Masco, BP and Matador Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/9/23, Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS), BP PLC (Symbol: BP), and Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Masco Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 11/27/23, BP PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4362 on 12/19/23, and Matador Resources Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/1/23. As a percentage of MAS's recent stock price of $54.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Masco Corp. to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when MAS shares open for trading on 11/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for BP to open 1.23% lower in price and for MTDR to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MAS, BP, and MTDR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS):



BP PLC (Symbol: BP):



Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.08% for Masco Corp., 4.90% for BP PLC, and 1.38% for Matador Resources Co.

In Tuesday trading, Masco Corp. shares are currently up about 0.4%, BP PLC shares are down about 2%, and Matador Resources Co shares are down about 3.6% on the day.

