Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marvell Technology, Roper Technologies and NetApp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/5/23, Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP), and NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marvell Technology Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 4/26/23, Roper Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6825 on 4/21/23, and NetApp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 4/26/23. As a percentage of MRVL's recent stock price of $43.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Marvell Technology Inc to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when MRVL shares open for trading on 4/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for ROP to open 0.16% lower in price and for NTAP to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MRVL, ROP, and NTAP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL):



Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP):



NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.55% for Marvell Technology Inc, 0.62% for Roper Technologies Inc, and 3.13% for NetApp, Inc..

In Monday trading, Marvell Technology Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Roper Technologies Inc shares are off about 0.4%, and NetApp, Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.