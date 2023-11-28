Ex-Dividend Reminder: Martin Marietta Materials, Suncor Energy and Trane Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/23, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM), Suncor Energy Inc (Symbol: SU), and Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 12/29/23, Suncor Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.545 on 12/22/23, and Trane Technologies plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 12/29/23. As a percentage of MLM's recent stock price of $465.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when MLM shares open for trading on 11/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for SU to open 1.69% lower in price and for TT to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MLM, SU, and TT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM):



Suncor Energy Inc (Symbol: SU):



Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.64% for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., 6.75% for Suncor Energy Inc, and 1.33% for Trane Technologies plc.

In Tuesday trading, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Suncor Energy Inc shares are off about 1.3%, and Trane Technologies plc shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.