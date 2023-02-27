Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Eversource Energy and Houlihan Lokey

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/1/23, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES), and Houlihan Lokey Inc (Symbol: HLI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 3/16/23, Eversource Energy will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.675 on 3/31/23, and Houlihan Lokey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 3/15/23. As a percentage of VAC's recent stock price of $152.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when VAC shares open for trading on 3/1/23. Similarly, investors should look for ES to open 0.87% lower in price and for HLI to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for VAC, ES, and HLI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.88% for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp., 3.48% for Eversource Energy, and 2.23% for Houlihan Lokey Inc.

In Monday trading, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Eversource Energy shares are up about 0.4%, and Houlihan Lokey Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

