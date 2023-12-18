News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Caleres and H World Group

December 18, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/20/23, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL), and H World Group Ltd (Symbol: HTHT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 1/4/24, Caleres Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 1/5/24, and H World Group Ltd will pay its annual dividend of $0.62 on 1/17/24. As a percentage of VAC's recent stock price of $87.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when VAC shares open for trading on 12/20/23. Similarly, investors should look for CAL to open 0.23% lower in price and for HTHT to open 1.81% lower, all else being equal.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC):

Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL):

H World Group Ltd (Symbol: HTHT):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.46% for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp., 0.92% for Caleres Inc, and 1.81% for H World Group Ltd.

In Monday trading, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. shares are currently off about 4%, Caleres Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and H World Group Ltd shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

