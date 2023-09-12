Ex-Dividend Reminder: Marcus & Millichap, Urban Edge Properties and Intercontinental Exchange

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/23, Marcus & Millichap Inc (Symbol: MMI), Urban Edge Properties (Symbol: UE), and Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Marcus & Millichap Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.25 on 10/6/23, Urban Edge Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 9/29/23, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 9/29/23. As a percentage of MMI's recent stock price of $32.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when MMI shares open for trading on 9/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for UE to open 0.98% lower in price and for ICE to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MMI, UE, and ICE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Marcus & Millichap Inc (Symbol: MMI):



Urban Edge Properties (Symbol: UE):



Intercontinental Exchange Inc (Symbol: ICE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.56% for Marcus & Millichap Inc, 3.92% for Urban Edge Properties, and 1.46% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Marcus & Millichap Inc shares are currently off about 0.8%, Urban Edge Properties shares are off about 0.1%, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

