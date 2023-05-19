Ex-Dividend Reminder: Manulife Financial, First Bancorp and Teradyne

News & Insights

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/23/23, Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC), First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP), and Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Manulife Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.365 on 6/19/23, First Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 6/9/23, and Teradyne, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 6/16/23. As a percentage of MFC's recent stock price of $19.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.88%, so look for shares of Manulife Financial Corp to trade 1.88% lower — all else being equal — when MFC shares open for trading on 5/23/23. Similarly, investors should look for FBP to open 1.20% lower in price and for TER to open 0.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MFC, FBP, and TER, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC):

MFC+Dividend+History+Chart

First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP):

FBP+Dividend+History+Chart

Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER):

TER+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.53% for Manulife Financial Corp, 4.81% for First Bancorp, and 0.45% for Teradyne, Inc..

In Friday trading, Manulife Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.5%, First Bancorp shares are up about 0.8%, and Teradyne, Inc. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

