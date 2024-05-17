Ex-Dividend Reminder: Manulife Financial, AFLAC and Marketaxess Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/21/24, Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC), AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), and Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Manulife Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/19/24, AFLAC Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 6/3/24, and Marketaxess Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 6/5/24. As a percentage of MFC's recent stock price of $26.39, this dividend works out to approximately 1.52%, so look for shares of Manulife Financial Corp to trade 1.52% lower — all else being equal — when MFC shares open for trading on 5/21/24. Similarly, investors should look for AFL to open 0.57% lower in price and for MKTX to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for MFC, AFL, and MKTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Manulife Financial Corp (Symbol: MFC):



AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL):



Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.06% for Manulife Financial Corp, 2.30% for AFLAC Inc, and 1.37% for Marketaxess Holdings Inc.

In Friday trading, Manulife Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.9%, AFLAC Inc shares are down about 0.4%, and Marketaxess Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

