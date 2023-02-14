Markets
MAC

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Macerich, KKR and Park National

February 14, 2023 — 10:12 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/16/23, Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR), and Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Macerich Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/3/23, KKR & CO Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.155 on 3/7/23, and Park National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 3/10/23. As a percentage of MAC's recent stock price of $13.25, this dividend works out to approximately 1.28%, so look for shares of Macerich Co to trade 1.28% lower — all else being equal — when MAC shares open for trading on 2/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for KKR to open 0.27% lower in price and for PRK to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MAC, KKR, and PRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC):

MAC+Dividend+History+Chart

KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR):

KKR+Dividend+History+Chart

Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK):

PRK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.13% for Macerich Co, 1.06% for KKR & CO Inc, and 3.25% for Park National Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Macerich Co shares are currently down about 1.2%, KKR & CO Inc shares are down about 1.4%, and Park National Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

