Ex-Dividend Reminder: LyondellBasell Industries, Suncor Energy and Enerplus

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/1/24, LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB), Suncor Energy Inc (Symbol: SU), and Enerplus Corp (Symbol: ERF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LyondellBasell Industries NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 3/11/24, Suncor Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.545 on 3/25/24, and Enerplus Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.065 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of LYB's recent stock price of $99.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.26%, so look for shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV to trade 1.26% lower — all else being equal — when LYB shares open for trading on 3/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for SU to open 1.62% lower in price and for ERF to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LYB, SU, and ERF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB):



Suncor Energy Inc (Symbol: SU):



Enerplus Corp (Symbol: ERF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.05% for LyondellBasell Industries NV, 6.48% for Suncor Energy Inc, and 1.46% for Enerplus Corp.

In Wednesday trading, LyondellBasell Industries NV shares are currently up about 0.2%, Suncor Energy Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and Enerplus Corp shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

