Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuitt, Clorox and Krispy Kreme

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/23/24, Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuitt (Symbol: LVMHF), Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), and Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuitt will pay its semi-annual dividend of $7.50 on 4/25/24, Clorox Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.20 on 5/10/24, and Krispy Kreme Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 5/8/24. As a percentage of LVMHF's recent stock price of $854.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuitt to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when LVMHF shares open for trading on 4/23/24. Similarly, investors should look for CLX to open 0.84% lower in price and for DNUT to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LVMHF, CLX, and DNUT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuitt (Symbol: LVMHF):



Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX):



Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.76% for Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuitt, 3.35% for Clorox Co, and 1.02% for Krispy Kreme Inc.

In Friday trading, Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuitt shares are currently down about 0.5%, Clorox Co shares are up about 0.6%, and Krispy Kreme Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

