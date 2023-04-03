Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lufax Holding, JD.com and Campbell Soup

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/5/23, Lufax Holding Ltd American Depositary Shares Two (Symbol: LU), JD.com, Inc. (Symbol: JD), and Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lufax Holding Ltd American Depositary Shares Two will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.05 on 4/21/23, JD.com, Inc. will pay its annual dividend of $0.62 on 5/4/23, and Campbell Soup Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 5/1/23. As a percentage of LU's recent stock price of $2.11, this dividend works out to approximately 2.37%, so look for shares of Lufax Holding Ltd American Depositary Shares Two to trade 2.37% lower — all else being equal — when LU shares open for trading on 4/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for JD to open 1.43% lower in price and for CPB to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LU, JD, and CPB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lufax Holding Ltd American Depositary Shares Two (Symbol: LU):



JD.com, Inc. (Symbol: JD):



Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.74% for Lufax Holding Ltd American Depositary Shares Two, 1.43% for JD.com, Inc., and 2.69% for Campbell Soup Co.

In Monday trading, Lufax Holding Ltd American Depositary Shares Two shares are currently up about 3.4%, JD.com, Inc. shares are down about 1%, and Campbell Soup Co shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

