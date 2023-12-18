Ex-Dividend Reminder: LTC Properties, Elme Communities and Synovus Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/20/23, LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC), Elme Communities (Symbol: ELME), and Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 12/29/23, Elme Communities will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 1/4/24, and Synovus Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 1/2/24. As a percentage of LTC's recent stock price of $33.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of LTC Properties, Inc. to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when LTC shares open for trading on 12/20/23. Similarly, investors should look for ELME to open 1.24% lower in price and for SNV to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LTC, ELME, and SNV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC):



Elme Communities (Symbol: ELME):



Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.83% for LTC Properties, Inc., 4.97% for Elme Communities, and 3.84% for Synovus Financial Corp.

In Monday trading, LTC Properties, Inc. shares are currently off about 1.6%, Elme Communities shares are off about 1.5%, and Synovus Financial Corp shares are off about 1.9% on the day.

