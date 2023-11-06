Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lpl Financial Holdings, Community Healthcare Trust and St. Joe

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/23, Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA), Community Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: CHCT), and St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lpl Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/27/23, Community Healthcare Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.455 on 11/24/23, and St. Joe Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/8/23. As a percentage of LPLA's recent stock price of $219.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Lpl Financial Holdings Inc to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when LPLA shares open for trading on 11/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for CHCT to open 1.62% lower in price and for JOE to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LPLA, CHCT, and JOE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA):



Community Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: CHCT):



St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.55% for Lpl Financial Holdings Inc, 6.47% for Community Healthcare Trust Inc, and 0.97% for St. Joe Co..

In Monday trading, Lpl Financial Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Community Healthcare Trust Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and St. Joe Co. shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

