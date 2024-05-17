Ex-Dividend Reminder: Louisiana-Pacific, Enerplus and HF Sinclair

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/21/24, Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX), Enerplus Corp (Symbol: ERF), and HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Louisiana-Pacific Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 6/5/24, Enerplus Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.065 on 6/4/24, and HF Sinclair Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 6/5/24. As a percentage of LPX's recent stock price of $89.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when LPX shares open for trading on 5/21/24. Similarly, investors should look for ERF to open 0.33% lower in price and for DINO to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LPX, ERF, and DINO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX):



Enerplus Corp (Symbol: ERF):



HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.16% for Louisiana-Pacific Corp, 1.31% for Enerplus Corp, and 3.51% for HF Sinclair Corp.

In Friday trading, Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are currently down about 2.6%, Enerplus Corp shares are off about 1.7%, and HF Sinclair Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

