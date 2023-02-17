Ex-Dividend Reminder: Loews, Herc Holdings and Equifax

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/21/23, Loews Corp. (Symbol: L), Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI), and Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Loews Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 3/7/23, Herc Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6325 on 3/9/23, and Equifax Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 3/15/23. As a percentage of L's recent stock price of $61.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of Loews Corp. to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when L shares open for trading on 2/21/23. Similarly, investors should look for HRI to open 0.43% lower in price and for EFX to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for L, HRI, and EFX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Loews Corp. (Symbol: L):



Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI):



Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.41% for Loews Corp., 1.71% for Herc Holdings Inc, and 0.74% for Equifax Inc.

In Friday trading, Loews Corp. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Herc Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and Equifax Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

