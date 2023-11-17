Ex-Dividend Reminder: Loews, Discover Financial Services and Microchip Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/21/23, Loews Corp. (Symbol: L), Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Loews Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 12/5/23, Discover Financial Services will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 12/7/23, and Microchip Technology Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.439 on 12/6/23. As a percentage of L's recent stock price of $67.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of Loews Corp. to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when L shares open for trading on 11/21/23. Similarly, investors should look for DFS to open 0.82% lower in price and for MCHP to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for L, DFS, and MCHP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Loews Corp. (Symbol: L):



Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS):



Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.37% for Loews Corp., 3.29% for Discover Financial Services, and 2.13% for Microchip Technology Inc.

In Friday trading, Loews Corp. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Discover Financial Services shares are up about 0.9%, and Microchip Technology Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

