Ex-Dividend Reminder: Live Oak Bancshares, Kinsale Capital Group and Standard and Poors Global

February 22, 2024 — 10:42 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/26/24, Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB), Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL), and Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Live Oak Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 3/12/24, Kinsale Capital Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/13/24, and Standard and Poors Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 3/12/24. As a percentage of LOB's recent stock price of $39.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when LOB shares open for trading on 2/26/24. Similarly, investors should look for KNSL to open 0.03% lower in price and for SPGI to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LOB, KNSL, and SPGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB):

LOB+Dividend+History+Chart

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL):

KNSL+Dividend+History+Chart

Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI):

SPGI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.30% for Live Oak Bancshares Inc, 0.12% for Kinsale Capital Group Inc, and 0.86% for Standard and Poors Global Inc.

In Thursday trading, Live Oak Bancshares Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Kinsale Capital Group Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Standard and Poors Global Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

