Ex-Dividend Reminder: Live Oak Bancshares, Hancock Whitney and Old Republic International

August 30, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/1/23, Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB), Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC), and Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Live Oak Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 9/19/23, Hancock Whitney Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/15/23, and Old Republic International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.245 on 9/15/23. As a percentage of LOB's recent stock price of $32.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when LOB shares open for trading on 9/1/23. Similarly, investors should look for HWC to open 0.72% lower in price and for ORI to open 0.89% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LOB, HWC, and ORI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (Symbol: LOB):

LOB+Dividend+History+Chart

Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC):

HWC+Dividend+History+Chart

Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI):

ORI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.37% for Live Oak Bancshares Inc, 2.89% for Hancock Whitney Corp, and 3.57% for Old Republic International Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Live Oak Bancshares Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Hancock Whitney Corp shares are down about 0.1%, and Old Republic International Corp. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

