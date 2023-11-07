Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lithia Motors, Rollins and Essential Utilities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/9/23, Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD), Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL), and Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lithia Motors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 11/17/23, Rollins, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/11/23, and Essential Utilities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3071 on 12/1/23. As a percentage of LAD's recent stock price of $263.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Lithia Motors Inc to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when LAD shares open for trading on 11/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for ROL to open 0.39% lower in price and for WTRG to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LAD, ROL, and WTRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD):



Rollins, Inc. (Symbol: ROL):



Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.76% for Lithia Motors Inc, 1.58% for Rollins, Inc., and 3.53% for Essential Utilities Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Lithia Motors Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Rollins, Inc. shares are up about 0.1%, and Essential Utilities Inc shares are down about 1.5% on the day.

