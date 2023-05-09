Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lithia Motors, Middlesex Water and Duke Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/11/23, Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD), Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX), and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lithia Motors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 5/26/23, Middlesex Water Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3125 on 6/1/23, and Duke Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.005 on 6/16/23. As a percentage of LAD's recent stock price of $216.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Lithia Motors Inc to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when LAD shares open for trading on 5/11/23. Similarly, investors should look for MSEX to open 0.42% lower in price and for DUK to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LAD, MSEX, and DUK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD):



Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX):



Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.92% for Lithia Motors Inc, 1.70% for Middlesex Water Co., and 4.13% for Duke Energy Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Lithia Motors Inc shares are currently off about 1.1%, Middlesex Water Co. shares are down about 0.5%, and Duke Energy Corp shares are off about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.