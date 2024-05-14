Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lindsay, Otis Worldwide and Moody's

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/24, Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN), Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS), and Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lindsay Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 5/31/24, Otis Worldwide Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 6/7/24, and Moody's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 6/7/24. As a percentage of LNN's recent stock price of $118.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Lindsay Corp to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when LNN shares open for trading on 5/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for OTIS to open 0.40% lower in price and for MCO to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LNN, OTIS, and MCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN):



Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS):



Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.18% for Lindsay Corp, 1.62% for Otis Worldwide Corp, and 0.86% for Moody's Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Lindsay Corp shares are currently off about 0.7%, Otis Worldwide Corp shares are down about 0.5%, and Moody's Corp. shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

