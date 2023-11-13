News & Insights

Markets
LNN

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lindsay, Materion and Reynolds Consumer Products

November 13, 2023 — 10:20 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/23, Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN), Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN), and Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lindsay Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 11/30/23, Materion Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 12/8/23, and Reynolds Consumer Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 11/30/23. As a percentage of LNN's recent stock price of $122.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Lindsay Corp to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when LNN shares open for trading on 11/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for MTRN to open 0.12% lower in price and for REYN to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LNN, MTRN, and REYN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN):

LNN+Dividend+History+Chart

Materion Corp (Symbol: MTRN):

MTRN+Dividend+History+Chart

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (Symbol: REYN):

REYN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.14% for Lindsay Corp, 0.50% for Materion Corp, and 3.39% for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.

In Monday trading, Lindsay Corp shares are currently down about 0.4%, Materion Corp shares are off about 1%, and Reynolds Consumer Products Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 HAP Videos
 NMCI market cap history
 PHC Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNN
MTRN
REYN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.