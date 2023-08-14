Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lindsay, BWX Technologies and Comfort Systems USA

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/16/23, Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN), BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT), and Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lindsay Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 8/31/23, BWX Technologies inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 9/7/23, and Comfort Systems USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 8/28/23. As a percentage of LNN's recent stock price of $127.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Lindsay Corp to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when LNN shares open for trading on 8/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for BWXT to open 0.31% lower in price and for FIX to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LNN, BWXT, and FIX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN):



BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT):



Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.10% for Lindsay Corp, 1.25% for BWX Technologies inc, and 0.51% for Comfort Systems USA Inc.

In Monday trading, Lindsay Corp shares are currently down about 0.4%, BWX Technologies inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Comfort Systems USA Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

