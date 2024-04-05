Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lincoln National, UDR and AT&T

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/9/24, Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC), UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR), and AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lincoln National Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 5/1/24, UDR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.425 on 4/30/24, and AT&T Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2775 on 5/1/24. As a percentage of LNC's recent stock price of $30.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.46%, so look for shares of Lincoln National Corp. to trade 1.46% lower — all else being equal — when LNC shares open for trading on 4/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for UDR to open 1.17% lower in price and for T to open 1.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LNC, UDR, and T, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC):



UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR):



AT&T Inc (Symbol: T):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.86% for Lincoln National Corp., 4.67% for UDR Inc, and 6.32% for AT&T Inc.

In Friday trading, Lincoln National Corp. shares are currently off about 2.9%, UDR Inc shares are off about 0.2%, and AT&T Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

