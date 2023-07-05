News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lincoln National, Morningstar and Kite Realty Group Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/7/23, Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC), Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN), and Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lincoln National Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 8/1/23, Morningstar Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 7/31/23, and Kite Realty Group Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 7/14/23. As a percentage of LNC's recent stock price of $25.60, this dividend works out to approximately 1.76%, so look for shares of Lincoln National Corp. to trade 1.76% lower — all else being equal — when LNC shares open for trading on 7/7/23. Similarly, investors should look for MORN to open 0.19% lower in price and for KRG to open 1.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LNC, MORN, and KRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC):

LNC+Dividend+History+Chart

Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN):

MORN+Dividend+History+Chart

Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG):

KRG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.03% for Lincoln National Corp., 0.77% for Morningstar Inc, and 4.27% for Kite Realty Group Trust.

In Wednesday trading, Lincoln National Corp. shares are currently down about 1.8%, Morningstar Inc shares are down about 1%, and Kite Realty Group Trust shares are off about 1% on the day.

