Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lincoln Electric Holdings, ESAB and Benchmark Electronics

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: LECO), ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB), and Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 1/12/24, ESAB Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 1/12/24, and Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 1/12/24. As a percentage of LECO's recent stock price of $218.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when LECO shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for ESAB to open 0.07% lower in price and for BHE to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LECO, ESAB, and BHE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: LECO):



ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB):



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: BHE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.30% for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., 0.28% for ESAB Corp, and 2.34% for Benchmark Electronics, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, ESAB Corp shares are up about 0.5%, and Benchmark Electronics, Inc. shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

