LECO

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lincoln Electric Holdings, CTS and Canadian Pacific Kansas City

June 27, 2023 — 12:08 pm EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: LECO), CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS), and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (Symbol: CP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.64 on 7/14/23, CTS Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 7/28/23, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 7/31/23. As a percentage of LECO's recent stock price of $192.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when LECO shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for CTS to open 0.10% lower in price and for CP to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LECO, CTS, and CP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: LECO):

CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS):

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (Symbol: CP):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.33% for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., 0.39% for CTS Corp, and 0.95% for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2%, CTS Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

