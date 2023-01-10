Ex-Dividend Reminder: Life Storage, American Financial Group and City Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/12/23, Life Storage Inc (Symbol: LSI), American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG), and City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Life Storage Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.20 on 1/26/23, American Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 1/25/23, and City Holding Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 1/31/23. As a percentage of LSI's recent stock price of $98.53, this dividend works out to approximately 1.22%, so look for shares of Life Storage Inc to trade 1.22% lower — all else being equal — when LSI shares open for trading on 1/12/23. Similarly, investors should look for AFG to open 0.45% lower in price and for CHCO to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LSI, AFG, and CHCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Life Storage Inc (Symbol: LSI):



American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG):



City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.87% for Life Storage Inc, 1.80% for American Financial Group Inc, and 2.85% for City Holding Co..

In Tuesday trading, Life Storage Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, American Financial Group Inc shares are trading flat, and City Holding Co. shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

