Markets
LEVI

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Levi Strauss, Sensata Technologies Holding and Constellation Brands

February 03, 2023 — 09:57 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/7/23, Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI), Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST), and Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Levi Strauss & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 2/23/23, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 2/22/23, and Constellation Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 2/22/23. As a percentage of LEVI's recent stock price of $18.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when LEVI shares open for trading on 2/7/23. Similarly, investors should look for ST to open 0.21% lower in price and for STZ to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LEVI, ST, and STZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI):

LEVI+Dividend+History+Chart

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST):

ST+Dividend+History+Chart

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ):

STZ+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.55% for Levi Strauss & Co., 0.83% for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, and 1.39% for Constellation Brands Inc.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Friday trading, Levi Strauss & Co. shares are currently off about 1.4%, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC shares are off about 2%, and Constellation Brands Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 CHIE Historical Stock Prices
 TENB YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of FENC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LEVI
ST
STZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.