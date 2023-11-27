Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lenova Group, First Citizens Bancshares and Brookfield Business Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/23, Lenova Group Ltd (Symbol: LNVGF), First Citizens Bancshares (Symbol: FCNCB), and Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lenova Group Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.08 on 12/13/23, First Citizens Bancshares will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.64 on 12/15/23, and Brookfield Business Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 12/29/23. As a percentage of LNVGF's recent stock price of $1.22, this dividend works out to approximately 6.56%, so look for shares of Lenova Group Ltd to trade 6.56% lower — all else being equal — when LNVGF shares open for trading on 11/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for FCNCB to open 0.13% lower in price and for BBU to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LNVGF, FCNCB, and BBU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lenova Group Ltd (Symbol: LNVGF):



First Citizens Bancshares (Symbol: FCNCB):



Brookfield Business Partners LP (Symbol: BBU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 13.11% for Lenova Group Ltd, 0.52% for First Citizens Bancshares, and 1.59% for Brookfield Business Partners LP.

In Monday trading, Lenova Group Ltd shares are currently up about 0.7%, First Citizens Bancshares shares are up about 2.5%, and Brookfield Business Partners LP shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

