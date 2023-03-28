Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lennox International, ESAB and Nucor

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/23, Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII), ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB), and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lennox International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.06 on 4/14/23, ESAB Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 4/14/23, and Nucor Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 5/11/23. As a percentage of LII's recent stock price of $242.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Lennox International Inc to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when LII shares open for trading on 3/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for ESAB to open 0.09% lower in price and for NUE to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LII, ESAB, and NUE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII):



ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB):



Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.75% for Lennox International Inc, 0.35% for ESAB Corp, and 1.37% for Nucor Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Lennox International Inc shares are currently trading flat, ESAB Corp shares are up about 0.7%, and Nucor Corp. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

