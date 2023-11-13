Ex-Dividend Reminder: LeMaitre Vascular, U.S. Physical Therapy and eXp World Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/23, LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT), U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH), and eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LeMaitre Vascular Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 11/30/23, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 12/8/23, and eXp World Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 11/30/23. As a percentage of LMAT's recent stock price of $48.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when LMAT shares open for trading on 11/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for USPH to open 0.52% lower in price and for EXPI to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LMAT, USPH, and EXPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT):



U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH):



eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.14% for LeMaitre Vascular Inc, 2.10% for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., and 1.65% for eXp World Holdings Inc.

In Monday trading, LeMaitre Vascular Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares are off about 0.4%, and eXp World Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

