Ex-Dividend Reminder: LeMaitre Vascular, Home BancShares and BGC Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/23, LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT), Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB), and BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LeMaitre Vascular Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 6/1/23, Home BancShares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 6/7/23, and BGC Partners Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 5/31/23. As a percentage of LMAT's recent stock price of $65.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when LMAT shares open for trading on 5/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for HOMB to open 0.89% lower in price and for BGCP to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LMAT, HOMB, and BGCP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (Symbol: LMAT):



Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB):



BGC Partners Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGCP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.86% for LeMaitre Vascular Inc, 3.55% for Home BancShares Inc, and 0.97% for BGC Partners Inc - Class A.

In Friday trading, LeMaitre Vascular Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Home BancShares Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and BGC Partners Inc - Class A shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

