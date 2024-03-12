Ex-Dividend Reminder: Leggett & Platt, Sturm, Ruger & and Coca-Cola

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG), Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR), and Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Leggett & Platt, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 4/15/24, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/28/24, and Coca-Cola Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.485 on 4/1/24. As a percentage of LEG's recent stock price of $20.68, this dividend works out to approximately 2.22%, so look for shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. to trade 2.22% lower — all else being equal — when LEG shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for RGR to open 0.51% lower in price and for KO to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LEG, RGR, and KO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG):



Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR):



Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.90% for Leggett & Platt, Inc., 2.03% for Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc., and 3.22% for Coca-Cola Co.

In Tuesday trading, Leggett & Platt, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.1%, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. shares are up about 0.1%, and Coca-Cola Co shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

