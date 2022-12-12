Ex-Dividend Reminder: Leggett & Platt, Inter Parfums and Service Corp. International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG), Inter Parfums, Inc. (Symbol: IPAR), and Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Leggett & Platt, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 1/13/23, Inter Parfums, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 12/30/22, and Service Corp. International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of LEG's recent stock price of $33.10, this dividend works out to approximately 1.33%, so look for shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. to trade 1.33% lower — all else being equal — when LEG shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for IPAR to open 0.53% lower in price and for SCI to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LEG, IPAR, and SCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG):



Inter Parfums, Inc. (Symbol: IPAR):



Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.32% for Leggett & Platt, Inc., 2.11% for Inter Parfums, Inc., and 1.56% for Service Corp. International.

In Monday trading, Leggett & Platt, Inc. shares are currently down about 6%, Inter Parfums, Inc. shares are down about 2.3%, and Service Corp. International shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

