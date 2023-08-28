Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lear, Newell Brands and Estee Lauder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/23, Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA), Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL), and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lear Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 9/19/23, Newell Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 9/15/23, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 9/15/23. As a percentage of LEA's recent stock price of $141.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Lear Corp. to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when LEA shares open for trading on 8/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for NWL to open 0.68% lower in price and for EL to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.17% for Lear Corp., 2.72% for Newell Brands Inc, and 1.70% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc..

In Monday trading, Lear Corp. shares are currently up about 0.9%, Newell Brands Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.