Ex-Dividend Reminder: LCI Industries, Tapestry and Steven Madden

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/23, LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII), Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR), and Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LCI Industries will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 3/24/23, Tapestry Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/27/23, and Steven Madden Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/24/23. As a percentage of LCII's recent stock price of $109.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of LCI Industries to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when LCII shares open for trading on 3/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for TPR to open 0.68% lower in price and for SHOO to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LCII, TPR, and SHOO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII):



Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR):



Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.85% for LCI Industries, 2.74% for Tapestry Inc, and 2.35% for Steven Madden Ltd..

In Tuesday trading, LCI Industries shares are currently down about 2.2%, Tapestry Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Steven Madden Ltd. shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

