Ex-Dividend Reminder: LCI Industries, Molson Coors Beverage and Kraft Heinz

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/23, LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII), Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP), and Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LCI Industries will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 12/15/23, Molson Coors Beverage Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 12/15/23, and Kraft Heinz Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/29/23. As a percentage of LCII's recent stock price of $109.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of LCI Industries to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when LCII shares open for trading on 11/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for TAP to open 0.68% lower in price and for KHC to open 1.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LCII, TAP, and KHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII):



Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP):



Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.82% for LCI Industries, 2.72% for Molson Coors Beverage Co, and 4.58% for Kraft Heinz Co.

In Tuesday trading, LCI Industries shares are currently off about 1.7%, Molson Coors Beverage Co shares are up about 0.4%, and Kraft Heinz Co shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

