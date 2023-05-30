Ex-Dividend Reminder: LCI Industries, Genuine Parts and Tyson Foods

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/1/23, LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII), Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC), and Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LCI Industries will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.05 on 6/16/23, Genuine Parts Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.95 on 7/3/23, and Tyson Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 6/15/23. As a percentage of LCII's recent stock price of $112.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of LCI Industries to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when LCII shares open for trading on 6/1/23. Similarly, investors should look for GPC to open 0.61% lower in price and for TSN to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LCII, GPC, and TSN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII):



Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC):



Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.75% for LCI Industries, 2.42% for Genuine Parts Co., and 3.70% for Tyson Foods Inc.

In Tuesday trading, LCI Industries shares are currently up about 0.9%, Genuine Parts Co. shares are down about 0.2%, and Tyson Foods Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

