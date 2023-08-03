Ex-Dividend Reminder: Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sirius XM Holdings and American Water Works

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/7/23, Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Las Vegas Sands Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/16/23, Sirius XM Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0242 on 8/30/23, and American Water Works Co, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7075 on 9/1/23. As a percentage of LVS's recent stock price of $57.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when LVS shares open for trading on 8/7/23. Similarly, investors should look for SIRI to open 0.48% lower in price and for AWK to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for LVS, SIRI, and AWK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS):



Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI):



American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.38% for Las Vegas Sands Corp, 1.93% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc, and 1.95% for American Water Works Co, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Las Vegas Sands Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares are up about 1%, and American Water Works Co, Inc. shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

