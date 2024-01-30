Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lamb Weston Holdings, Costco Wholesale and PNM Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/1/24, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), and PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 3/1/24, Costco Wholesale Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 2/16/24, and PNM Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3875 on 2/16/24. As a percentage of LW's recent stock price of $104.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when LW shares open for trading on 2/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for COST to open 0.15% lower in price and for PNM to open 1.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LW, COST, and PNM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW):



Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST):



PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.37% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, 0.59% for Costco Wholesale Corp, and 4.17% for PNM Resources Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Costco Wholesale Corp shares are up about 1%, and PNM Resources Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.