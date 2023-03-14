Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lamar Advertising, Rayonier and SITE Centers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/16/23, Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR), Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN), and SITE Centers Corp (Symbol: SITC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lamar Advertising Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 3/31/23, Rayonier Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.285 on 3/31/23, and SITE Centers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 4/6/23. As a percentage of LAMR's recent stock price of $100.88, this dividend works out to approximately 1.24%, so look for shares of Lamar Advertising Co to trade 1.24% lower — all else being equal — when LAMR shares open for trading on 3/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for RYN to open 0.85% lower in price and for SITC to open 1.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LAMR, RYN, and SITC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR):



Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN):



SITE Centers Corp (Symbol: SITC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.96% for Lamar Advertising Co, 3.41% for Rayonier Inc., and 4.17% for SITE Centers Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Lamar Advertising Co shares are currently up about 2.8%, Rayonier Inc. shares are up about 2.6%, and SITE Centers Corp shares are up about 2.8% on the day.

