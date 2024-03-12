Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lamar Advertising, QCR Holdings and United Community Banks

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR), QCR Holdings Inc (Symbol: QCRH), and United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lamar Advertising Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 3/28/24, QCR Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 4/3/24, and United Community Banks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 4/5/24. As a percentage of LAMR's recent stock price of $116.77, this dividend works out to approximately 1.11%, so look for shares of Lamar Advertising Co to trade 1.11% lower — all else being equal — when LAMR shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for QCRH to open 0.11% lower in price and for UCBI to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LAMR, QCRH, and UCBI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR):



QCR Holdings Inc (Symbol: QCRH):



United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.45% for Lamar Advertising Co, 0.42% for QCR Holdings Inc, and 3.52% for United Community Banks Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Lamar Advertising Co shares are currently off about 1.2%, QCR Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and United Community Banks Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

