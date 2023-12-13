News & Insights

LAMR

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lamar Advertising, Prologis and John Bean Technologies

December 13, 2023 — 10:21 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/23, Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR), Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD), and John Bean Technologies Corp (Symbol: JBT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lamar Advertising Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 12/29/23, Prologis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.87 on 12/29/23, and John Bean Technologies Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/2/24. As a percentage of LAMR's recent stock price of $104.56, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of Lamar Advertising Co to trade 1.20% lower — all else being equal — when LAMR shares open for trading on 12/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for PLD to open 0.71% lower in price and for JBT to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LAMR, PLD, and JBT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR):

LAMR+Dividend+History+Chart

Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD):

PLD+Dividend+History+Chart

John Bean Technologies Corp (Symbol: JBT):

JBT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.78% for Lamar Advertising Co, 2.85% for Prologis Inc, and 0.38% for John Bean Technologies Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Lamar Advertising Co shares are currently off about 0.1%, Prologis Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and John Bean Technologies Corp shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

LAMR
PLD
JBT

