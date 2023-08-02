Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lakeland Bancorp, Capital One Financial Corp and First Interstate BancSystem

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/4/23, Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: LBAI), Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), and First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.145 on 8/16/23, Capital One Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 8/18/23, and First Interstate BancSystem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 8/17/23. As a percentage of LBAI's recent stock price of $15.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when LBAI shares open for trading on 8/4/23. Similarly, investors should look for COF to open 0.53% lower in price and for FIBK to open 1.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LBAI, COF, and FIBK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: LBAI):



Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF):



First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.85% for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., 2.10% for Capital One Financial Corp, and 6.72% for First Interstate BancSystem Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.2%, Capital One Financial Corp shares are down about 2%, and First Interstate BancSystem Inc shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.