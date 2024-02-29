News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: La-Z-Boy, Yum China Holdings and H & R Block

February 29, 2024 — 10:01 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/24, La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB), Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC), and H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. La-Z-Boy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/15/24, Yum China Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 3/26/24, and H & R Block, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 4/3/24. As a percentage of LZB's recent stock price of $37.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of La-Z-Boy Inc. to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when LZB shares open for trading on 3/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for YUMC to open 0.37% lower in price and for HRB to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LZB, YUMC, and HRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB):

LZB+Dividend+History+Chart

Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC):

YUMC+Dividend+History+Chart

H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB):

HRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.15% for La-Z-Boy Inc., 1.46% for Yum China Holdings Inc, and 2.57% for H & R Block, Inc..

In Thursday trading, La-Z-Boy Inc. shares are currently off about 1.7%, Yum China Holdings Inc shares are up about 2.9%, and H & R Block, Inc. shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

