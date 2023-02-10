Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kroger, Target and Fortis

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/23, Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), and Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kroger Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 3/1/23, Target Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.08 on 3/10/23, and Fortis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.565 on 3/1/23. As a percentage of KR's recent stock price of $44.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Kroger Co to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when KR shares open for trading on 2/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for TGT to open 0.64% lower in price and for FTS to open 1.38% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for KR, TGT, and FTS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR):



Target Corp (Symbol: TGT):



Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.35% for Kroger Co, 2.55% for Target Corp, and 5.53% for Fortis Inc.

In Friday trading, Kroger Co shares are currently up about 0.4%, Target Corp shares are down about 1.1%, and Fortis Inc shares are up about 2.7% on the day.

