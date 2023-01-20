Ex-Dividend Reminder: Krispy Kreme, West Pharmaceutical Services and Lakeland Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/24/23, Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST), and Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Krispy Kreme Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 2/8/23, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 2/1/23, and Lakeland Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 2/6/23. As a percentage of DNUT's recent stock price of $11.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Krispy Kreme Inc to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when DNUT shares open for trading on 1/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for WST to open 0.07% lower in price and for LKFN to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DNUT, WST, and LKFN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT):



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST):



Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.19% for Krispy Kreme Inc, 0.29% for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., and 2.47% for Lakeland Financial Corp.

In Friday trading, Krispy Kreme Inc shares are currently trading flat, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares are up about 1.5%, and Lakeland Financial Corp shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

